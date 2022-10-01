Kershaw (11-3) earned the win Friday over the Rockies. He threw six scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two while scattering five hits.

Kershaw has now won four straight starts, allowing just three runs over 25 innings in that span. He's picked up quality starts in his last five outings and didn't allow more than two runs in any of his six September starts. The southpaw lowered his ERA to 2.30 with a 0.96 WHIP and 128:22 K:BB through 121.1 innings across 21 starts. Kershaw is projected for one more start in the regular season, a rematch with the Rockies next week that would put him in line to start Game 1 of the NLDS.