Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Cruises to 13th win
Kershaw (13-2) picked up the win against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, giving up three earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out six and walking three in a 16-3 blowout victory for the Dodgers.
His offense stole the show, but Kershaw did in his part in tossing a quality start and picking up his 13th win of the season. It was his eighth quality start in a row, as the dominant lefty continues to log another impressive campaign, sporting a 2.71 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 147:31 K:BB across 143 innings.
