Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Cruises to 14th victory
Kershaw (14-5) earned the win after surrendering two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over 6.1 innings Friday against the Mets.
Kershaw gave up a solo home run in the first inning, but he would settle down for the remainder of the evening. He'd exit the contest with a 7-2 lead after firing 62 of 105 pitches for strikes. The 31-year-old southpaw was able to bounce back from three straight losses, and he now sports a 3.05 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 176 punchouts over 165.1 innings this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Lasts four innings in loss•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set to start Friday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Hit hard again in loss•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Sunk by homers in loss•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Cruises to 13th win•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Strikes out 10 in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...