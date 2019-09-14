Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Cruises to 14th victory

Kershaw (14-5) earned the win after surrendering two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over 6.1 innings Friday against the Mets.

Kershaw gave up a solo home run in the first inning, but he would settle down for the remainder of the evening. He'd exit the contest with a 7-2 lead after firing 62 of 105 pitches for strikes. The 31-year-old southpaw was able to bounce back from three straight losses, and he now sports a 3.05 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 176 punchouts over 165.1 innings this season.