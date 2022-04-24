Kershaw (3-0) got the win against San Diego on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts in five innings.

Kershaw kept San Diego off the bases for the most part and surrendered his lone run in the fourth inning after Los Angeles was already ahead 4-0. That's now wins in each of his first three starts for the 34-year-old, who possesses a 2.65 ERA, 0.59 WHIP and 23 strikeouts through 17 innings this season in what has been a vintage performance thus far. Kershaw is currently slated to take the Hill next Saturday against Detroit.