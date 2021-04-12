Kershaw (2-1) allowed five hits and struck out six as he held the Nationals scoreless over six innings in Sunday's 3-0 win.

Kershaw cruised through six innings of work, as Trea Turner and Starlin Castro combined for all five hits against him. All six of his strikeouts came via either the slider or curveball and no player advanced beyond second base while he was in the game. The 33-year-old southpaw has been masterful in his last two outings as he's combined to give up one run on nine hits while striking out 14 batters and not issuing a single walk through 13 innings. Kershaw is set up for a one-start week as he'll go to battle against Yu Darvish and the Padres on Saturday.