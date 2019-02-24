Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Dealing with arm 'irritation'

Pitching coach Rick Honeycutt said Saturday that Kershaw is dealing with "an arm kind of thing," which Honeycutt went on to describe as "irritation," Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw, who is said to be taking medication to treat to the issue, hopes to resume throwing at the start of next week. He was shut down after struggling in a live batting batting practice session and then reporting not feeling right. Manager Dave Roberts said Friday, "No one is alarmed or concerned about it," but with Honeycutt stating explicitly that this is indeed a physical issue, it's reasonable to be concerned. This situation should be monitored closely.