Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Dealt third loss of season
Kershaw (1-3) gave up four earned runs on nine hits over seven innings in Friday's loss to the Nationals, striking out four and walking none.
Kershaw settled down after giving up a pair of first-inning runs but he ended up getting the short end of his heavyweight bout against Max Scherzer after giving up a run apiece in the sixth and seventh innings. Kershaw only has one double-digit strikeout game in his first five starts of the year - uncharacteristic by his lofty standards - and the 1-3 record also certainly looks strange next to his name. However, he'll still take a 2.45 ERA and a sterling 0.97 WHIP into his start against the Giants next Friday.
