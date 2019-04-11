Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Debut slated for Monday
Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw (shoulder) would be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Monday's game against the Reds, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Kershaw made his second minor-league rehab start Tuesday at Double-A Tulsa, tossing 81 pitches while striking out six over six innings of two-run ball. The Dodgers were apparently satisfied with how Kershaw's shoulder responded to the outing, so he'll re-enter the big-league rotation as the effective replacement for the injured Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin). Based on the workload Kershaw handled at Tulsa, he shouldn't face any strict limitations with his pitch count in his 2019 debut, though it wouldn't be surprising if he showed some rustiness in his return to the majors.
