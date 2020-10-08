Kershaw picked up the win in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Padres on Wednesday after allowing three runs on six hits with six strikeouts and zero walks across six innings.

The veteran southpaw was lights out through five innings as he gave up only one run, but Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer connected for back-to-back solo homers during the sixth inning to put a damper on the outing. Still, it was a solid outing for Kershaw, who surrendered three runs over 14 innings between his first two starts of the playoffs. He lines up to start Game 2 of the NLCS should the Dodgers be able to complete the series win over the Padres.