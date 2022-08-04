Kershaw was removed from Thursday's game against the Giants ahead of the fifth inning due to a back injury, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kershaw tweaked his back while warming up ahead of the fifth inning Thursday, and he walked off the field before trainers were able to reach the mound. Prior to his departure, the southpaw allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out four in four innings. Kershaw has dealt with back issues throughout his career and missed nearly a month due to right SI joint inflammation earlier in 2022. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time due to his current injury.