Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Diagnosed with back strain

Kershaw, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, was diagnosed with a lower-back strain -- an injury that cost him five weeks in 2017.

While this is not surprising, given that his start was cut short Thursday due to the injury and he was sent for an MRI, it confirms the fear that Kershaw's owners may be without him for another extended period. Brock Stewart and Dennis Santana are short-term options to take Kershaw's rotation spot, and Kenta Maeda (hip) will likely come off the DL in the coming weeks as well.