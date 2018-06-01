Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Diagnosed with back strain
Kershaw, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, was diagnosed with a lower-back strain -- an injury that cost him five weeks in 2017.
While this is not surprising, given that his start was cut short Thursday due to the injury and he was sent for an MRI, it confirms the fear that Kershaw's owners may be without him for another extended period. Brock Stewart and Dennis Santana are short-term options to take Kershaw's rotation spot, and Kenta Maeda (hip) will likely come off the DL in the coming weeks as well.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Headed to DL•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Start cut short by back tightness•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Officially comes off DL•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Confirmed for Thursday's start•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will likely start Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could join rotation Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...