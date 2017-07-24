Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Diagnosed with lower back strain
Kershaw was diagnosed with a lower back strain Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Following Monday's evaluation, manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Kershaw's lower back strain isn't as serious as the disc injury that sidelined the ace last season, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The skipper also mentioned that Kershaw is "day-to-day" with the injury, but due to the fact that he's already been placed on the 10-day disabled list, it's safe to assume that the 4-to-6 week timeline remains the best estimate for his eventual return at this time.
