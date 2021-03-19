Kershaw's fastball has been in the 88-91 mph range this spring, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander averaged 91.6 mph on his fastball last season, so his velocity this spring is clearly a step down. However, manager Dave Roberts indicated that he is not concerned about the dip, stating, "The velocity will tick up with the adrenaline [of playing in the regular season] ... this is all part of the build-up process for these guys." Kershaw has built a Hall of Fame career despite never being among the game's fastest throwers, but a drop in velocity could impact his numbers if it carries over into the regular season.