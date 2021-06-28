Kershaw (9-7) allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out 13 across eight innings, earning the win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Kershaw struck out a season-high 13 batters in his longest start of the season. His lone run allowed was a fourth-inning solo shot by Javier Baez. The future Hall-of-Famer is third in all of baseball in total innings pitched with 102.1, showing that he is still very reliable to provide quality performances each time he steps on the mound. He has pitched at least six innings in each of his last nine starts. The 33-year-old has a 3.25 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP with a 10.9 K/9 in 2021.