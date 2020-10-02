site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Dominant start eliminates Brewers
Kershaw struck out 13 over eight scoreless innings Thursday to pick up the win over the Brewers in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.
He allowed three hits and one walk in this dominant performance. Kershaw could start Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday on normal rest, or he could start Game 2 with an extra day's rest.
