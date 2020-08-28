Kershaw (4-1) picked up the win in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Giants, allowing four hits in six scoreless innings. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Kershaw has allowed just two runs and struck out 21 while winning his last three starts. The southpaw has his ERA down to a dazzling 1.80 to go along with a 0.77 WHIP. Although it would be in an abbreviated campaign, the 32-year-old has a a strong opportunity to post his best season numbers since 2016. Kershaw will take the ball once again Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.