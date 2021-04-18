Kershaw (3-1) allowed no earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings in Saturday's win over the Pirates.

The lefty was dealing Saturday and helped his own cause by walking in what would be the game-deciding run during a crucial at-bat. The 33-year-old threw 60 of his 98 pitches for strikes and has allowed six earned runs in 24.2 innings of work. Kershaw is scheduled for his next start on Friday against the Padres where he will square off with Yu Darvish again.