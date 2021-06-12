Kershaw (8-5) won Friday's 12-1 victory over Texas, pitching six innings and allowing an unearned run on three hits with nine strikeouts.

Kershaw flashed his trademark skills in this one with three times as many strikeouts as baserunners for his eighth quality start in 14 turns this season. The only hiccup occurred in the sixth inning when Kershaw allowed an unearned run after a Gavin Lux error extended the inning but the southpaw was otherwise in total control all game. He's slated to take the mound next Wednesday versus Philadelphia.