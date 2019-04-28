Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Earns first win of 2019

Kershaw (1-0) allowed one run on four hits while striking out eight over seven innings in a win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. He did not issue a walk.

The Pirates manufactured a run in the third inning on a single, a sacrifice bunt and another single, but otherwise they couldn't get anything going against Kershaw and company. Kershaw threw 67 of 101 pitches for strikes and induced 15 swinging strikes in his third start back from the injured list. He's not getting the fastball velocity back, but Kershaw's secondaries are great and he just has to lean more heavily on those pitches at this stage of his career. Up next is a road start in San Diego.