Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Earns third win behind six scoreless
Kershaw (3-4) tossed six shutout innings and allowed just two hits and a walk with five strikeouts to earn the win Monday over the Padres.
Kershaw was efficient, too, as he needed just 89 pitches to get through six frames, and he probably would have gone deeper had the Dodgers not supplied him with an early five-run lead. Kershaw has now completed six innings twice in a row after not pitching into the sixth for his first three starts back from injury. Slowly but surely, it seems like Kershaw is building back up to the ace we know. He'll take a 2.61 ERA into his final start of the first half Saturday against the Angels.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Beats Pirates for second win•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Goes three innings in return•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will pitch Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will start against Mets on Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for Saturday rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart