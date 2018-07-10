Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Earns third win behind six scoreless

Kershaw (3-4) tossed six shutout innings and allowed just two hits and a walk with five strikeouts to earn the win Monday over the Padres.

Kershaw was efficient, too, as he needed just 89 pitches to get through six frames, and he probably would have gone deeper had the Dodgers not supplied him with an early five-run lead. Kershaw has now completed six innings twice in a row after not pitching into the sixth for his first three starts back from injury. Slowly but surely, it seems like Kershaw is building back up to the ace we know. He'll take a 2.61 ERA into his final start of the first half Saturday against the Angels.