Kershaw (2-1) earned the win Friday against the Angels, giving up one run on one hit and two walks. He tossed seven innings and fanned six.

Kershaw was masterful Friday against the Angels, as the only run -- and hit -- he gave up was a solo shot from Anthony Rendon in the bottom of the fifth. Kershaw bounced back after an ugly start against Arizona on Aug. 8 and has posted a 2.65 ERA with a stellar 0.82 WHIP and 9.5 K/9 in his first three outings of the season. His next scheduled start will come on the road against the Mariners on Thursday.