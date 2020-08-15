Kershaw (2-1) earned the win Friday against the Angels. He tossed seven innings of one-run ball, allowing one hit and two walks while fanning six.

Kershaw was masterful Friday against the Angels, as the only run -- and hit -- he gave up was a solo shot from Anthony Rendon in the bottom of the fifth. Kershaw bounced back after an ugly start against Arizona on Aug. 8 and has posted a 2.65 ERA with a stellar 0.82 WHIP and 9.5 K/9 in his first three outings of the season. His next scheduled start will come on the road against the Mariners on Aug. 20.