Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Earns win in quality start

Kershaw (9-5) picked up the victory after giving up three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings Monday against the Diamondbacks.

Kershaw was on the hook for a loss when he was removed for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, but the Dodgers' offensive rally reversed his fortunes. The dominant southpaw did surrender a home run for the sixth consecutive outing, but he was still able to turn in his 15th straight quality start. Kershaw is lined up to start the final game of the regular season against the Giants on Sunday, but he would likely be skipped if the club is able to lock up the division before that point.