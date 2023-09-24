Kershaw (13-4) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five over five shutout innings to earn the win over the Giants on Saturday.

Kershaw didn't have to do much, as J.D. Martinez provided the Dodgers with three RBI over the first three innings. Since returning from the injured list in mid-August, Kershaw has given up just seven runs over 31 innings across seven appearances. The southpaw is now at a 2.42 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 132:38 K:BB through 126.1 innings over 23 starts. His 13 wins are his most in four years, while his innings count is the same as it was in 2022. Kershaw is expected to start once more in the regular season next weekend in a rematch with the Giants at Oracle Park.