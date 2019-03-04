Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Encouraged after throwing session

Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw (shoulder) was "pretty excited" with his throwing session Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. "He was a little bit more than encouraged. He was excited, so that was a good thing for us," the skipper noted.

This is encouraging news for the southpaw, who has already been briefly shut down on two separate occasions this spring due to a balky shoulder. While the Dodgers are hoping Kershaw will be ready to go for Opening Day, Roberts acknowledged earlier Monday that time may be running out for the soon-to-be 31-year-old. He'll continue to be monitored closely throughout the remainder of spring training.