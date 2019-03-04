Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Encouraged after throwing session
Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw (shoulder) was "pretty excited" with his throwing session Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. "He was a little bit more than encouraged. He was excited, so that was a good thing for us," the skipper noted.
This is encouraging news for the southpaw, who has already been briefly shut down on two separate occasions this spring due to a balky shoulder. While the Dodgers are hoping Kershaw will be ready to go for Opening Day, Roberts acknowledged earlier Monday that time may be running out for the soon-to-be 31-year-old. He'll continue to be monitored closely throughout the remainder of spring training.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Opening Day status in doubt•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws again Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Another successful throwing session•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Responds well to throwing session•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plays catch Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: To throw again Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Introducing 'Replacement Level Drafting'
Find the best path through your draft no matter how it does with the Replacement Level Drafting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...