Kershaw's fastball sat in the 92-93 mph range during his victory over Arizona on Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw's velocity is unlikely to return to the mid-90s marks he posted in his prime seasons, but Sunday's radar readings are encouraging considering the fact that the southpaw averaged only 90.3 mph on his four-seamer last season. Kershaw's work with Driveline Baseball in the offseason may be a factor in his increased pitch speed, as could an altered approach to his training regimen and pitch sequencing. After missing his Opening Day start due to a back ailment, Kershaw looks to be back to full health after a strong debut outing Sunday in which he allowed only three singles and struck out six over 5.2 innings.