Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Enters season fully healthy
Kershaw enjoyed a fully healthy offseason during which he lost "maybe six or seven [pounds]," Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Per Gurnick, Kershaw maintained constant activity throughout the offseason in an effort to stay ready for the coming campaign. The Dodgers are hoping that their longtime ace can maintain a full season of good health after he missed all of spring training and the first three weeks of the 2019 campaign due to a shoulder issue. While his numbers have slipped slightly over the last two seasons, Kershaw remains an elite starting pitcher both in real life and on fantasy squads.
