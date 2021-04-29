Kershaw (4-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Reds after tossing seven scoreless innings, giving up four hits and a walk while fanning eight.
Kershaw hasn't given up a run in three of his last four starts, and he also has five straight quality starts after beginning the year with a subpar -- for his standards -- outing at Colorado on April 1. The star left-hander bounced back quickly from that performance and has a 2.09 ERA through his first six outings while also posting an excellent 39:5 K:BB through 38.2 innings so far.
