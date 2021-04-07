Kershaw (1-1) earned the win against Oakland on Tuesday, pitching seven innings and allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out eight.

Kershaw struggled in a loss at Colorado on Opening Day, but he bounced back in a big way Tuesday, almost completely shutting down Oakland after yielding a pair of hits and a run in the first inning. The left-hander threw 61 of his 91 pitches for strikes and induced 21 swinging strikes -- his most since September of 2017, per Dodger Insider. Of those 21 whiffs, 16 came on sliders, the third-highest mark of his storied career. Kershaw will face Colorado for the second time this season in his next scheduled start Tuesday, but it's fair to expect better results than on Opening Day since the upcoming outing will be at Dodger Stadium.