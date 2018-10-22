Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Expected to pitch Game 1
Kershaw will likely take the hill for Game 1 of the World Series against the Red Sox on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.
Kershaw closed out Game 7 of the NLCS against Milwaukee, and if all goes according to plan, he'll take the hill in Boston to kick off the World Series. "He's actually going to throw and do some working out (Sunday) just to make sure he can do it and he feels good enough. We're hopeful but it's not definitive yet." stated manager Dave Roberts. "We're not locked in yet. But it's going to be either Game 1 or Game 2." If Kershaw does end up working the first game of the Series, Hyun-Jin Ryu would likely pitch Game 2, followed by Walker Buehler in Game 3 and Rich Hill in Game 4.
