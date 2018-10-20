Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Expected to pitch in Game 7

Kershaw is expected to appear out of the bullpen at some point in Game 7 of the NLCS against the Brewers on Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

It's unclear when or how long Kershaw will pitch, but he'll have had two days to rest since last pitching Wednesday, so he should be able to throw at least an inning or two, the equivalent of a typical bullpen session. He's pitched out of the bullpen on short rest in winner-take-all games in each of the last two seasons, recording the final two outs as the Dodgers got past the Nationals in the NLDS in 2016 and pitching four scoreless innings in Game 7 of last year's World Series against the Astros.