Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Facing abbreviated start Saturday
Manager Dave Roberts announced Tuesday that Kershaw will be on a pitch limit in his upcoming Saturday start against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Though Kershaw isn't dealing with any sort of injury, the Dodgers will still tread cautiously with their ace during his final start of the season. It's unclear how brief his outing will be, but season-long fantasy owners should still feel confident inserting Kershaw into the starting lineups. His DFS appeal is obviously capped by his potential short outing, however.
