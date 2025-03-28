Kershaw (toe/knee) will face live hitters Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Saturday will mark the first time Kershaw has thrown against a live opponent since undergoing surgeries on his left knee and left big toe during the offseason. The Dodgers are going to progress the veteran lefty through his rehab slowly, but if all goes according to plan, he'll be able to head out on a rehab assignment by the end of May.
