Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Falls to 0-2 with loss to Diamondbacks

Kershaw (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, giving up two earned runs on four hits -- including two homers -- while striking out six and walking two in the Dodgers' 6-1 defeat to the Diamondbacks.

Kershaw dropped his second straight start to open the campaign as he was outdueled by Arizona's Zack Godley. He has a 2.25 ERA in 12 innings this season, but Kershaw has given up three homers, all to opposing lefty batters. Per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Kershaw's fastball velocity was up in the first inning Tuesday, but he sat 90-92 mph most of the game, similar to his average from Opening Day.