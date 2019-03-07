Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: False alarm on mound work
Contrary to a previous report, Kershaw (shoulder) threw to a crouching catcher, but did not throw off a mound Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Multiple beat writers reported that Kershaw threw off a mound, but that turns out to be incorrect. He continues to make small positive strides, but it is unclear when he will be able to throw off a mound. Kershaw threw from 150 feet, in addition to throwing to a catcher from around 60 feet on flat ground.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Surprises by throwing off mound•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: No timetable for mound work•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Increasing throwing intensity•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Encouraged after throwing session•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Opening Day status in doubt•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws again Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
20 late round SP sleepers
If investing in non-aces isn't worth the risk, where should you get your pitchers? Chris Towers...
-
Hot springs seizing jobs?
Spring stats usually only matter as much as their manager thinks they do. But these players...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times