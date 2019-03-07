Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: False alarm on mound work

Contrary to a previous report, Kershaw (shoulder) threw to a crouching catcher, but did not throw off a mound Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Multiple beat writers reported that Kershaw threw off a mound, but that turns out to be incorrect. He continues to make small positive strides, but it is unclear when he will be able to throw off a mound. Kershaw threw from 150 feet, in addition to throwing to a catcher from around 60 feet on flat ground.