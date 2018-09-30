Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Falters through five innings
Kershaw struck out four and allowed five runs and eight hits over five innings during Saturday's 10-6 win over the Giants. He did not walk a batter or factor in the decision.
Kershaw was unable to hold 2-0 and 5-3 leads as the Dodgers attempted to secure a playoff berth, but thankfully the offense exploded for four runs during the ninth inning. It's the first time in 2018 Kershaw allowed more than four runs in a start. The veteran left-hander finishes the regular season with a 2.73 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 155:29 K:BB over 161.1 innings.
