Kershaw (3-1) picked up the win in Thursday's 6-1 victory over the Mariners, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out a season-high 11.

It was a vintage Kershaw performance, as the lefty fired 63 of 96 pitches for strikes en route to his second straight quality start. He did serve up his fifth homer in 24 innings, a fourth-inning solo shot by Kyle Seager, but if he can keep the bases clear the long ball tendencies that have cropped up in recent seasons won't hurt him too badly. Kershaw will carry a 2.25 ERA and 29:4 K:BB into his next outing Wednesday in San Francisco.