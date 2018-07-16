Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Fans eight across 6.2 innngs

Kershaw allowed three earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out eight across 6.2 innings Sunday against the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

All three of the earned runs Kershaw allowed came off the bat of Jefry Marte, who launched a home run off him in the fourth inning. The four free passes he surrendered were also uncharacteristic, and marked just the third time in 13 starts this season in which he surrendered multiple walks. Otherwise, it was a relatively encouraging start, as it marked the deepest he's worked into a game since April 20 and his highest strikeout total in an outing since April 15.