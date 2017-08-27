Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Fans eight over five innings in rehab start

Kershaw (back) allowed one run on two hits over five innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. He struck out eight and did not issue a walk.

The lone run against Kershaw came on a Jorge Soler solo homer. Kershaw lobbied to skip a rehab start and return to the Dodgers' rotation this weekend after completing a three-inning simulated game, but the Dodgers took the cautious route. After he threw 71 pitches Saturday, Kershaw appears in the line to return Thursday for the series opener against the Padres.