Kershaw (8-6) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Phillies after allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk while fanning nine across six innings.

Kershaw had another strong outing and posted his ninth quality start of the campaign, but the offense didn't give him any kind of support and, as such, the star left-hander has now dropped three of his last four decisions. Kershaw now has a 3.50 ERA in three starts this month and will try to turn things around in his next outing, scheduled for next week on the road against the Padres.