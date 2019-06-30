Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Fans seven in loss
Kershaw (7-2) took the loss Saturday, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits over seven innings while striking out seven as the Dodgers were downed 5-3 by the Rockies.
The southpaw served up a two-run homer to Charlie Blackmon in the third inning but was otherwise solid early, and Kershaw was nursing a 3-2 lead before things fell apart for the Dodgers in the sixth. He'll take a 3.23 ERA and 82:15 K:BB through 92 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the Padres.
