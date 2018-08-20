Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Fans seven in victory

Kershaw (6-5) fired seven innings and earned the victory Sunday, allowing one run on a walk and four hits while striking out seven in the 12-1 routing of the Mariners.

Kershaw is absolutely dealing right now, with Sunday's win giving him six straight starts allowing just two runs or fewer. He's dropped his season ERA to 2.40 in 116.1 innings alongside a strong 115:20 K:BB. He'll look for his third August win next weekend against the Padres.