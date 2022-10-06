Kershaw (12-3) earned the win over Colorado on Wednesday, pitching five innings and allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out nine batters.

The game was merely a playoff tune-up with no impact on seeding for the Dodgers, but Kershaw still completed five innings. He gave up only one hit -- Ezequiel Tovar's first major-league homer -- and fanned nine batters while throwing 53 of 72 pitches for strikes. Kershaw showed no signs of slowing down in his 15th big-league season, finishing with a 2.28 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 137:23 K:BB over 126.1 innings. His next start is almost certain to come in Game 1 or 2 of the NLDS.