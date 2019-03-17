Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Fires successful bullpen

Kershaw (shoulder) threw a 38-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw mixed in all of his pitches and reported no issues afterwards. Assuming the southpaw checks out OK on Monday, he should be cleared to face live hitters shortly thereafter. While Kershaw is making encouraging progress, the veteran hurler still isn't scheduled for any game action, all but confirming he won't be ready for the start of the season.

