Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Fires successful sim game
Kershaw (back) threw a successful simulated game Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Kershaw said everything went well during his three-inning simulated outing Monday and that he "will pitch somewhere in 4 or 5 days." While the southpaw didn't rule out returning to the big-league rotation against the Mets over the weekend, the Dodgers will likely want to play it safe and get their ace into a minor-league game before activating him, especially considering this is already his second stint on the disabled list this season.
