Kershaw (5-3) went five innings in Saturday's 14-11 win over the Angels, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

Kershaw was spotted an 8-0 lead in the fourth and followed with two strong innings to complete a surprisingly close win. It was a nice rebound from last game's single inning start and a 2.62 ERA shows the veteran is still one of the game's best pitchers.