Kershaw allowed four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts over seven shutout innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Sunday.

Kershaw allowed only one runner to get past second base (Jose Azocar on a ground rule double) in a brilliant bounce-back performance. Through 10 games this year, Kershaw has permitted multiple runs only three times, and he's also tossed three starts of seven shutout innings. His eight strikeouts were also his second-best total of the year. The southpaw has a strong 2.57 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 59:12 K:BB through 56 innings. He's projected for a favorable home start versus the Cubs next week.