Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Gem spoiled by bullpen
Kershaw gave up just one run on four hits while striking out nine over eight innings Monday, but he did not factor in the decision after the bullpen faltered in a 5-2 loss to San Francisco.
Kershaw was absolutely dealing, recording 16 swinging strikes and throwing 18 first-pitch strikes to the 27 batters he faced. Unfortunately, a high pitch count (110 after eight frames) forced him out of the game, and a battered Dodgers bullpen blew the lead in the ninth. Despite the no-decision, Kershaw was able to post his eighth consecutive quality start, lowering his ERA to 2.47 through 109.1 innings. The dominant southpaw is slated to face the Mariners on the road Sunday.
