Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Gets Game 2 win
Kershaw (1-0) gave up no runs on two hits with no walks through eight innings in a win over the Braves in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. He struck out three.
Kershaw pitched a shutout through eight innings to help give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the Division Series. The win was the longest start of his postseason career. This was a nice bounceback performance for the left-hander after allowing five runs in his last regular season appearance. The 30-year-old posted a 2.73 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 155 strikeouts during the regular season and started the postseason in impressive fashion.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for Game 2 of NLDS•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Falters through five innings•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will start Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Earns win in quality start•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Allows one earned in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Strikes out eight•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...