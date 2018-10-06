Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Gets Game 2 win

Kershaw (1-0) gave up no runs on two hits with no walks through eight innings in a win over the Braves in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. He struck out three.

Kershaw pitched a shutout through eight innings to help give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the Division Series. The win was the longest start of his postseason career. This was a nice bounceback performance for the left-hander after allowing five runs in his last regular season appearance. The 30-year-old posted a 2.73 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 155 strikeouts during the regular season and started the postseason in impressive fashion.