Kershaw is getting an MRI on his lower back and will miss 2-to-4 weeks, according to manager Dave Roberts, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

That timeline is not rock solid, considering the Dodgers are still awaiting the results of the MRI. However, Kershaw was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, so he will miss at least two weeks. Ryan Pepiot was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday for Triple-A Oklahoma City and is the presumptive rotation replacement for Kershaw.